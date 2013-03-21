March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.65 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 28, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0909746025

