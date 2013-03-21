BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 27, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.81
Reoffer price 99.81
Yield 0.792 pct
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLBOP31
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reforms to the system, greater transparency and better practice are needed to check lengthy litigation as rising demand for land in India triggers greater conflict, analysts said on Thursday.