BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday(March 20, 2013).
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date September 27, 2017
Coupon 2.195 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.195 pct
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005127834
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reforms to the system, greater transparency and better practice are needed to check lengthy litigation as rising demand for land in India triggers greater conflict, analysts said on Thursday.