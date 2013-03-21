March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday(March 20, 2013).

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date September 27, 2017

Coupon 2.195 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.195 pct

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005127834

