March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Baloise Holding AG

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.812

Reoffer price 100.137

Yield 1.735 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN Programme

ISIN CH0200044821

