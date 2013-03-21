March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Valiant Bank
Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2023
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Full fees Standard
Listing SIX
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0210009897
