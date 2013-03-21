March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Filinvest Development Cayman Islands

Guarantor Filinvest Development Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 2, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS & HSBC

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.