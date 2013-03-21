March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increaced on Thursday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.039

Reoffer price 101.039

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017

UKT

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0881328826

Temporary ISIN XS0909759515

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.