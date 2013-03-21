March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increaced on Thursday.
Borrower Municipality Finance
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.039
Reoffer price 101.039
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017
UKT
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0881328826
Temporary ISIN XS0909759515
