March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 30, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 34bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 34bp
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R0535
