Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ZIGGO BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2020

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.8

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs Interantional & JPMorgan

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.