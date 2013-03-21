March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.423

Reoffer price 99.423

Yield 2.079 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0909788290

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 26, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.812

Reoffer price 99.812

Yield 1.054 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0909787300

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Danske & Deutsche bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.