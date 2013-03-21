March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Storebrand Livsforsikring A/S
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2043
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 519.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & Nordea
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Englis/Norwegian
ISIN XS0909773268
