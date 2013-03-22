Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.780
Reoffer yield 1.311 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0910489904
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.