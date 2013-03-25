BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kiwibank Ltd
Guarantor New Zealand Post Limited
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.972
Reoffer price 100.222
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0209886511
Data supplied by International Insider.
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)