March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kiwibank Ltd

Guarantor New Zealand Post Limited

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.972

Reoffer price 100.222

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0209886511

