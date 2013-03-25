BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
March 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2014
Coupon 0.3 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 0.32 pct
Payment Date April 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DHY3921
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
LISBON, March 7 The sale of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
* FY sales of 260,403.24 euros ($275,272.27) (previous year: 231,494.07 euros), a net profit for the year of 167,950.64 euros (previous year: net profit of 89,635.46 euros) Source text - http://bit.ly/2lY5drW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)