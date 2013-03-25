March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 15, 2018
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.375
Payment Date April 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion Russian ruble
when fungible
ISIN XS0889394846
Data supplied by International Insider.