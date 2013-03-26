BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R0550
