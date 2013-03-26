March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Temenos Luxembourg SA

Guarantor Temenos AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 100.97

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & RBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

