March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Export-Import Bank of India

(Exim India)

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date April 5, 2018

Coupon 5.76 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.76 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

