BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Evonik Industries AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 8, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.185
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, CMZ, Mitsubishi & Societe Generale
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Euro MTF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.