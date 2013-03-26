BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower MEDA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 05, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220bp
Reoffer price 99.856
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 225bp
ISIN SE0005132172
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 05, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp
Reoffer price 99.545
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 295bp
ISIN SE0005132180
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
