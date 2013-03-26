BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care qtrly loss per share $0.48
* Pump shipments grew 9 percent to 16,938 for year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 15,483 pumps shipped in 2015
March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayer AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB & Unicredit
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0911791134
Data supplied by International Insider.
* CFO William Chase's 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $7.6 million in 2015
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: