BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Achmea B.V
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 465.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date April 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBS &
UBS
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0911388675
