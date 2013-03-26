Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Achmea B.V

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2023

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 465.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date April 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBS &

UBS

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS0911388675

