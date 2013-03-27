BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2023
Coupon 1.95 pct
Issue price 99.82
Reoffer price 99.82
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7FS1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.