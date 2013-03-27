March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 31bp

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011462670

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.