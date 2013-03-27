March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 8, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 31bp
Payment Date April 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011462670
