March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Finance Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Finance Services AG
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date April 5, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.355
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.505 pct selling & 0.12 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0912081998
