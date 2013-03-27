March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Finance Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Finance Services AG

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date April 5, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.355

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.505 pct selling & 0.12 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0912081998

