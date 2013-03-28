March 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2018
Coupon 0.90 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Yield 0.908 pct
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL3066
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.