Mar 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.77
Reoffer price 99.77
Yield 2.276 pct
Payment Date April 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000NLB1K58
