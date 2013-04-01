BRIEF-International Shipholding Corp's reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
April 1 Hess Corp said it would sell its Russian unit to LUKOIL for $2.05 billion as it looks to reshape its sprawling energy business.
The unit, Samara-Nafta, is currently producing 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Volga-Urals region of Russia, the company said.
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: