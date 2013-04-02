BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date February 04, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 101.27
Reoffer price 101.27
Yield 1.7 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 700 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0913868369
Temp ISIN XS0883560715
