UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 98.833
Payment Date April 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Full fees 0.1875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real
When fungible
ISIN XS0902317071
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.