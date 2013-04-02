BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditansstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 05, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date April 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 -1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL9030
Data supplied by International Insider.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.
WASHINGTON, March 9 A Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system passed through a second congressional panel on Thursday, despite controversy among lawmakers, hospitals and insurers about its unknown costs and impact on coverage.