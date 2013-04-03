April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$75 million
Maturity Date October 8, 2020
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.7028
Reoffer price 99.7028
Yield 4.422 pct
Payment Date April 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Austraclear NZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN NZLRBDT007C5
