April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Yield 0.994 pct
Reoffer price 101.752
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total to 1.9 bln sterling when
fungible
ISIN XS0872706881
