April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 0.994 pct

Reoffer price 101.752

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total to 1.9 bln sterling when

fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

Data supplied by International Insider.