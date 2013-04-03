April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Yield 1.78 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) GSI& BAML

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS0914293575

Data supplied by International Insider.