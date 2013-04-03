April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank baden-wurttemberg GMBH (L-Bank)

Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.80

Reoffer price 99.80

Yield 0.971 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

Data supplied by International Insider.