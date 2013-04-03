April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Aryzta AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 25, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.0

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0200044813

