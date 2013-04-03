April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SNAM S.p.A
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2021
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.691
Yield 3.422 pct
Spread 208 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.8bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
ISIN XS0914294979
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.723
Yield 2.446 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.5bp
over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL#163
ISIN XS0914292254
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, citi, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
