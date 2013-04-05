April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 225 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 14, 2021

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 109.118

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.675 billion swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0517604681

