Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.991

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.4bp

Over the OBL Due February 2016

Payment Date April 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1(Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000HSH4GS3

