April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 102.039

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26.5bp

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 15 cents

Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0765766703

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.