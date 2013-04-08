MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt buoyed by gradual stamp duty plan
* Saudi's Al Tayyar slumps after denying Indonesia deal report
April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.829
Yield 0.418 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.3 bp
over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL
Payment Date April 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN DE000A1RET72
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Saudi's Al Tayyar slumps after denying Indonesia deal report
PARIS, March 5 Senior French conservative politicians will propose an alternative to presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a senior politician from The Republicans party said, suggesting that Alain Juppe was the only option.
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago