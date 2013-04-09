MUMBAI, April 9 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services rose as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday after the company announced it will buy privately-held Alti SA of France for 75 million euros ($98 million). The acquisition signals Indian software service exporters' interest in diversifying its revenue base, and the acquisition could potentially help increase profits at TCS, analysts said. TCS shares were up 2.1 percent as of 0702 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)