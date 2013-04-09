April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.713

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2015 UKT

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0916766727

Permanent ISIN XS0862681755

