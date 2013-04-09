China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
April 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.2580
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Yield 4.519 pct
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
ISIN XS0916739328
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
* Tejon Ranch Co reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results of operations
* For feb, sales of co, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2.98 billion