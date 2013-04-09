BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
April 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 18, 2017
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.04
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.375 pct selling, 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 2
ISIN XS0916811374
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Adds Brookings coverage estimate, conservative amendment pulled, quotes from analyst and panel chairman)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that an injunction blocking the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been overturned.