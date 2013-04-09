BRIEF-IODM enters into partnership with Scottish Pacific Business Finance
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a increased priced on Tuesday.
Borrower African Development Bank
(AFDB)
Issue Amount $425 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.072
Yield 0.86 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.675 billion
when fungible
ISIN US00828EAU38
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 The exodus of international players from Canada's costly oil sands is raising fresh doubt over future development prospects for the world's third-largest crude reserves as the region struggles to compete with cheap U.S. shale plays.
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)