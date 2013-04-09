April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased priced on Tuesday.

Borrower African Development Bank

(AFDB)

Issue Amount $425 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.072

Yield 0.86 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.675 billion

when fungible

ISIN US00828EAU38

