BRIEF-IODM enters into partnership with Scottish Pacific Business Finance
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.4
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.05bp
over the UST
Payment Date April 16, 2016
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
Governing Law New York
ISIN US298785GC43
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 The exodus of international players from Canada's costly oil sands is raising fresh doubt over future development prospects for the world's third-largest crude reserves as the region struggles to compete with cheap U.S. shale plays.
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)