April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scottish Widows PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million sterling

Maturity Date June 16, 2023

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.57

Yield 5.484 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

ISIN XS0914791412

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date June 16, 2043

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.479

Yield 7.004 pct

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2042 UKT

ISIN XS0914791768

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Goldman Sachs International

& Lloyds

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

