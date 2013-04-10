April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AK Finansal Kiralama

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.442

Spread 335.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, NBAD

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.