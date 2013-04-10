BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings says a unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser, a unit of co., vendor, company and vendor's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linde AG
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.302
Yield 2.078 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America,
Barclays & LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R07P5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Tengfei moma to acquire 2% and 98% equity interest in target co from vendor i and vendor ii at consideration of rmb949.9 million
* Purchaser agreed to acquire sale shares comprising entire issued share capital in target company